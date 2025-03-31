When F1 giant Jordan visited Fermanagh

THE late Eddie Jordan, whose recent death prompted a wave of sadness across the world of motorsport, was remembered as a “pure gentleman” when he visited Fermanagh 16 years ago.

Mr Jordan, from Dublin, was a well-known figure in the motorsport industry. He was the Team Principal of former Formula One team ‘Jordan’, later becoming a popular TV pundit and analyst.

Local rally fans fondly remember when the world-renowned Mr Jordan stopped off in the county in January 2009 for the launch of Rally Ireland, the first round of the World Rally Championship.

“I met him a couple of times. He was a pure gentleman,” rally driver, Garry Jennings, recalled.

“He was an ordinary man, an ordinary fella, with a bit of razzmatazz. That’s how I remember him.”

Fermanagh was selected for the start of Rally Ireland with fans afforded the chance to see some of the world’s best rally drivers up close from the starting ramp at Enniskillen Castle.

The footage was also streamed live at the Buttermarket in the town, with Mr Jordan performing alongside his band ‘The Robbers’ on a specially constructed stage, to the delight of fans.

The Kesh driver recalls that the appearance of Mr Jordan at the 2009 Rally Ireland, which was won by French star Sébastien Loeb, put Fermanagh and the country on the map.

“It was great for him to get involved at that time,” recalled Jennings.

“He came to raise the profile of Rally Ireland. Motorsport is all the one circle, it doesn’t matter if you’re Formula One or whatever, you’re all part of the same sport and governing body.

“It was great of him to come and show interest in Fermanagh and in Ireland at that time.”

Primrose Farm Fermanagh, on the outskirts of Enniskillen, remembered Mr Jordan in a post.

“The sad passing today of Eddie Jordan reminds us of the incredible WRC event Fermanagh was invited to co-host back in 2009,” their online tribute read.

