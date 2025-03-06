+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeGAA‘We’re going for eight in a row’ says captain Murphy
LEADING THE WAY... Kinawley ladies were the deserving winners of the Fermanagh Herald Sports Personality of the Month award for October 2024. Picture: Martin McBrien

‘We’re going for eight in a row’ says captain Murphy

Posted: 10:31 am March 6, 2025
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Seven championships in a row is sweet… but all Boru’s eyes are now on eight. The warning shots have been fired by Kinawley captain Courteney Murphy to their title challengers!

Last October, when Murphy lifted the Fermanagh Senior Championship trophy alongside Gemma McCaffrey, it was a remarkable seventh straight senior title for the ladies. That feat isn’t lost on Murphy;

“Seven in a row was brilliant for us. And then, unbeaten in all three competitions in Fermanagh which was a real privilege and I suppose it’s reflective of how hard the girls are working.

Advertisement

“When you look back, over the years, the success that we’ve had at senior definitely comes from underage.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

McGourty criticises communication on venue change ‘Sunday’s not must-win, but momentum matters’– McGourty St Aidan’s U16 girls ready for Ulster Shield decider

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:31 am March 6, 2025
Top
Advertisement