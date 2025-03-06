‘We’re going for eight in a row’ says captain Murphy

LEADING THE WAY... Kinawley ladies were the deserving winners of the Fermanagh Herald Sports Personality of the Month award for October 2024. Picture: Martin McBrien

Seven championships in a row is sweet… but all Boru’s eyes are now on eight. The warning shots have been fired by Kinawley captain Courteney Murphy to their title challengers!

Last October, when Murphy lifted the Fermanagh Senior Championship trophy alongside Gemma McCaffrey, it was a remarkable seventh straight senior title for the ladies. That feat isn’t lost on Murphy;

“Seven in a row was brilliant for us. And then, unbeaten in all three competitions in Fermanagh which was a real privilege and I suppose it’s reflective of how hard the girls are working.

“When you look back, over the years, the success that we’ve had at senior definitely comes from underage.”

