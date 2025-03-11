Welcome support for Fermanagh border communities

BORDER communities in Fermanagh are eligible for funding with the aim of “increasing accessibility to digital technology” as residents report issues with phone reception and broadband.

Local people feel that Fermanagh has been left behind when it comes to technology and growth and a Special EU Programmes Body has been set up to support people living on the border area.

The grants, which are estimated to add up to €17 million, are aiming to enhance the border areas.

“I’m delighted my department is partnering with the Department of Rural and Community Development in the Republic and Special EU Programmes Body,” Minister, Andrew Muir, said.

“This collaboration enables us to significantly enhance our efforts to enable and support thriving, sustainable and resilient rural communities.”

Local residents have recently taken to social media to vent their frustration that the county is lagging behind with regards to mobile phone reception, with poor signal throughout Fermanagh.

The Minister for Agriculture, pictured below, feels the latest funding will benefit the local community.

“This funding focuses on increasing accessibility to digital technology for marginalised rural groups, low-income households, disadvantaged groups and people with special needs,” he said.

“It will deliver improved and sustainable social, economic, and environmental outcomes that will foster cohesive, sustainable, and environmentally responsible communities.

“By harnessing the power of digital innovation, providing mentorship, and supporting the development of social enterprises, we aim to empower and inspire these rural areas.”

The Stormont Executive has pledged to improve the mobile phone reception across the North.

“In the Assembly Chamber [at Stormont], I urged [Infrastructure] Minister [John] O’Dowd to take action to improve planning for mobile infrastructure,” said local MLA, Deborah Erskine.

“This would help our rural communities become better connected and ensure we don’t get left behind. All of us are frustrated with poor signal.

“During my debate on the issue, the [Northern Ireland Infrastructure] Minister committed to finding out why the task force in his department have not progressed solutions.”

Applications can be made on the PeacePlus website on Wednesday, May 7, by 5pm.

