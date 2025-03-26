WATCH: Fermanagh Fun Farm goes barking mad!

Andy Feist from 'Hullabaloo Sanctuary' Tamlagh, with his dogs Bridget and Dora.

By Annie Flynn

FERMANAGH Fun Farm opened its doors to some furry friends for the first time ever in honour of National Puppy Appreciation Day, which was celebrated all around the country Sunday.

Families that visited brought their dogs to the farm and all different breeds came along to play together.

Among the guests were ‘Bridget’ the pitbull, ‘Tiny’ the Chihuahua and ‘Finn’ the terrier, plus many more.

Marie Boyle who attended the farm with her husband, daughter and poodle ‘Daisy’ said, “We’ve had a great time today, it’s a very welcoming place and it’s also great to be able to bring Daisy along too.”

Jill McCann came all the way from Omagh and brought her two daughters.

“It’s our third time at this fun farm and we love it, the girls love petting the ponies and we always have a good time together” she said.

The activities included animal feeding, pet handling, pony walking and grooming. To cater for man’s best friend they had a pop-up dog park and if they got hungry from all that playing there were stalls selling doggie treats.

Alan Potters who is the owner of the farm told the Herald, “We want our animals to feel safe and comfortable so having dogs on the farm today is a trial run. It could be something we will implement full-time but we will have to wait and see, so far so good though.”

The Fun Farm is a social enterprise run by a committee of volunteers known as “Friends of the Farm”. The farm rescues/adopts animals, giving them a home for life.

