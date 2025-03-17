Warning for Fermanagh motorists this bank holiday

Local motorists are being warned to check their speed and vehicle condition, following a crash just across the border in Clones.

An Garda Síochána issued the warning after a car collided with a crash barrier. Miraculously, no one was hurt in the incident, although, as can be seen below, the car was badly damaged.

“This is a timely reminder part way through this Bank Holiday weekend of the dangers of excessive speed and bald tyres,” said a garda spokesman.

Advertisement

“Thankfully no injuries were reported as a result of this collision during the week in Clones.

“Please check your tyres tread depth and travel at a reasonable safe speed for the road and other contributing surface and weather conditions.”