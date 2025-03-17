Warning for Fermanagh motorists this bank holiday

Local motorists are being warned to check their speed and vehicle condition, following a crash just across the border in Clones.
An Garda Síochána issued the warning after a car collided with a crash barrier. Miraculously, no one was hurt in the incident, although, as can be seen below, the car was badly damaged.
“This is a timely reminder part way through this Bank Holiday weekend of the dangers of excessive speed and bald tyres,” said a garda spokesman.
“Thankfully no injuries were reported as a result of this collision during the week in Clones.
“Please check your tyres tread depth and travel at a reasonable safe speed for the road and other contributing surface and weather conditions.”
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere