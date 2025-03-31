Warning as fake £20 notes circulating

BUSINESSES and employees in Fermanagh are being urged to be on the look out for fake £20 notes, which have been doing the rounds locally.

Police have received several reports of counterfeit Bank of England notes being passed to local retailers over the past week.

Supt Robert McGowan said all the reports followed a similar pattern.

“We have seen on each occasion that the persons responsible will attend a shop and buy a small item then pay with the fake note to receive legitimate currency in their change,” said Supt McGowan.

“There are a number of things shop owners and employees can look out for, including, does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined?

“Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct. Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check.”

Anyone with any concerns regarding counterfeit notes is urged to call 101.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via https://orlo.uk/1giAf Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

