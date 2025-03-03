Victim’s appeal to Fermanagh as abuser is jailed

A local woman whose childhood abuser was jailed last month has bravely spoken out in the hope of urging other victims to come forward.

Gary McGuigan, formerly of Clones and Maguiresbridge, was sentenced to 18 months in prison at Monaghan Circuit Court on January 21st, after pleading guilty to two counts of indecent assault dating back to the 1980’s.

Among those in court for the sentencing was his victim, Michelle McCormack, along with Peggy McGuigan, John, Tina and Ryan McDermott. Michelle has now waived her right to anonymity to share her story of perseverance, in the hope of encouraging other victims of historic abuse to speak out.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, say it”, she urges other victims. “Say it to somebody, trust somebody. There is always someone you can trust.

“Get it out, because keeping it inside, it destroys you. It destroys your head, it destroys your life, it destroys everything. When it’s out, it’s out. When it’s out of your mouth and out of your head, you feel such freedom.”

Speaking to the ‘Herald, Michelle said she was “totally in awe” of the fact McGuigan had been sent to prison for what he had done, having been warned by many throughout the trial how a conviction was rare in such cases.

Michelle said her aim going into the prosecution was to put her own mind to rest, and to spread awareness of cases like her own.

“It’s not about the shackles, the courtroom or the sentencing. It is to encourage other victims alike to regain power and control,” she said.

For Michelle, her own peace of mind and justice being served far outweighed the fear of speaking out.

She stressed that regardless of the situation or who is involved, you should speak out – it’s never being too late to regain control.

Michelle had always wanted to pursue a prosecution, but only took that first brave step following a series of upsetting personal circumstances. She found herself at a point where she felt it was time this matter was brought to justice.

Michelle said she hadn’t realised until the process began how she much she had “lived on high alert” in all aspects of her life.

She told the ‘Herald the mental effect which the abuse had on her and wider family members was “pervasive”. Particularly the fear she felt before deciding to come forward.

Luckily she is blessed with a very strong support network at home from her partner and children, her wider family network. The fear of having a lack of support instantly disappeared once she began to speak out.

Michelle was also full of praise for the Director of Public Prosecutions, An Garda Siochana, and all those involved in bringing the case to court. Michelle believes her victim impact statement impacted the judges decision to impose a custodial sentence, and urged others to speak out on the impact of abuse on their lives.

Overall Michelle said it had been “a very long yet rewarding road” and hopes her story will encourage others to come forward and share their stories.

