‘Unsafe’ Fermanagh bus route changed

CHANGE… The school bus route around Monea has been changed in the interest of safety.

THE bus route around Monea will be changed after major concerns were raised over the safety of young children and passengers, in a welcome relief to families in the surrounding areas.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, recently revealed that she had been in discussions with Translink and the Department for Infrastructure over the potential route change.

“In August 2023 I was contacted by a concerned parent. I then contacted Translink, who wholeheartedly agreed with me and the parent, that it was unsafe,” Ms Dolan told the ‘Herald.

Advertisement

“In September 2023 I held a site meeting with Translink and Department for Infrastructure officials.

“Although we agreed upon a solution at that point, it couldn’t go ahead due to land ownership issues, but thankfully the local Translink manager and I persevered over the issue.”

It’s understood that the return school bus from Enniskillen will now turn into Monea cross, reverse at the church and then make its onwards journey to Derrygonnelly, making it safer for children.

“It is important to note the bus will only make this change for the one return from school bus journey a day,” added the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition