Uninsured Fermanagh driver had a ‘medical emergency’

A BELLEEK woman who was detected driving without insurance was on her way to hospital for a medical emergency, a local court has heard.

Catherine Armstrong (22) of Cornahaltie Road appeared at Enniskillen Magistrate Court on Wednesday on one count of using a vehicle without insurance.

She had been stopped driving a red Ford Fiesta on the Derrygonnelly Road at around 12.35am on Saturday, February 17 last year, after police checks revealed the car was not insured.

The officers gave Armstrong time to produce her insurance at Enniskillen Police Station, and on February 21 she attended and produced a certificate. However, it was only valid from that day onwards.

The court was told Armstrong lived in a rural area and had only recently bought the car. On the night in question she experienced a medical emergency and had to attend hospital.

The defence team added she still suffered from a medical condition, and the loss of her licence would make it difficult for her to attend the hospital.

District Judge Alana McSorely fined Armstrong £250 and endorsed six penalty points on her licence.

The judge noted that, due to the accumulation of points on her licence, Armstrong now faced an automatic disqualification.

