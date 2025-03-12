Tributes paid to ‘one of a kind’ Gemma McVeigh

THE Fermanagh community has been left deeply saddened following the death of much-loved nurse Gemma McVeigh who was remembered for her “infectious laughter” and “boundless energy.”

Ms McVeigh passed away peacefully at the Palliative Care Unit at Omagh Hospital on Friday, following a long battle with illness, aged 44 years old.

One of six children born to Michael and Kitty McVeigh in Pettigo, Ms McVeigh underwent her education at Mount Lourdes Grammar School in Enniskillen, before embarking on a career as a nurse.

Advertisement

At her Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Parish Church in Enniskillen on Monday, celebrant Fr Joe McVeigh recalled that his niece always had the desire to help other people.

“Gemma had a big heart, a heart full of love. From her school days, she wanted to do good for others and especially for the sick,” Fr McVeigh recalled.

“We will miss Gemma and her bright eyes and a wide smile. We’ll miss her laughter and her sense of fun. We say farewell to a woman who certainly lived and loved one to the full.”

Ms McVeigh worked at Ashbrooke Care Home and the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, where she was loved by her colleagues and the many patients that she cared for.

“Gemma was known for her hard work, sharp wit and love for caring for others, bringing laughter and comfort to those around her,” an Ederney Community Development Trust tribute read.

“Her colleagues recall not just her skill and passion, but the late-night chats, shared tears, and the many moments of joy she brought to even the most challenging shifts.”

A wave of heartfelt tributes have been paid across the community to the much-loved nurse.

Advertisement

“Though Gemma’s passing leaves an indescribable void, her legacy of love, kindness, and strength will shine through the many lives she touched,” Ederney Community Trust added.

“She will be remembered not only for her boundless energy and infectious laughter but for her unwavering devotion to her family, friends, and the countless people she cared for.”

Many of her colleagues also remembered Ms McVeigh for her “passion” to help others.

“Gemma was one of a kind. She was best worker, loved caring and did it with such passion. All her patients were extremely lucky,” one mourner said.

“She was witty and very smart. We had many a laugh in ED, tears, late night chats and feeds. I am humbled to have known Gemma as a friend, a work colleague and a true fighter.”

Another tribute read: “I had the privilege of being at school with Gemma. Wonderful memories of a girl with the kindest heart, who always stayed true to herself and never gave up the battle.”

Ms McVeigh had a passion for sport. She participated and enjoyed athletics at school, while also becoming a talented and committed footballer and camogie player for Pettigo GAA club.

“Gemma was such a team player, celebrating everyone’s success and took great joy and pride in it. She was a phenomenal athlete with such lightning speed,” one of her teammates remembered.

Faith also played an important role in her life, helping her through her long battle with illness.

Ms McVeigh is survived by her son Oisín Doran (Eimear), her partner Stephen Kelly, her parents Michael and Kitty, her brothers Ronan (Elaine) and Niall (Ríona) and her sisters Michelle (Kevin), Aisling (John) and Marie Louise (Aidan).

Following her Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Church, she was interred in Cross Cemetery.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition