Translink giving away children's books in Enniskillen

Translink giving away children’s books in Enniskillen

Posted: 10:22 am March 6, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
To mark World Book Day Translink is giving away 300 children’s books at selected bus and train stations.
One of the bus stations selected to be giving away these books is Enniskillen Bus Station.
“You can pick up your copy at Belfast Grand Central, Foyle Street Bus Centre, Bangor Bus and Rail Station, Newry Bus Station, or Enniskillen Bus Station for your young reader and enjoy a Novel Journey while you travel,” Translink posted on social media.
Translink also has six books to give away online via there Instagram

