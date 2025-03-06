Town boss Hanna demands more despite winning streak

Leaders Enniskillen Town weren’t at their best on Saturday, but they got the job done. A tenth straight win, a four-point cushion in the league, and an unbeaten home record remain intact — Ryan Hanna was pleased to grind out the result, but he knows they’ll need to be better.
After the high of their Junior Cup quarter-final win over Tummery Athletic, this may have been a more low-key affair, but James Harrigan’s 25th-minute strike sealed a 1-0 victory over Lisbellaw United at St Michael’s Pavilion, keeping Town’s momentum rolling despite what Hanna called a ‘below-par’ display.
