+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSoccerTown boss Hanna demands more despite winning streak
Ryan McCluskey controls the ball as he holds off Lisbellaw's Jack Foster

Town boss Hanna demands more despite winning streak

Posted: 1:40 pm March 6, 2025
By Jonathan Hogan
j.hogan@fermanaghherald.com

Leaders Enniskillen Town weren’t at their best on Saturday, but they got the job done. A tenth straight win, a four-point cushion in the league, and an unbeaten home record remain intact — Ryan Hanna was pleased to grind out the result, but he knows they’ll need to be better.

After the high of their Junior Cup quarter-final win over Tummery Athletic, this may have been a more low-key affair, but James Harrigan’s 25th-minute strike sealed a 1-0 victory over Lisbellaw United at St Michael’s Pavilion, keeping Town’s momentum rolling despite what Hanna called a ‘below-par’ display.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Sports Personality Award: Casey on the comeback trail Junior manager appointed for Super Cup NI team ‘Still a lot of work to do’ warns Stafford

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:40 pm March 6, 2025
Top
Advertisement