Town boss Hanna demands more despite winning streak

Ryan McCluskey controls the ball as he holds off Lisbellaw's Jack Foster

Leaders Enniskillen Town weren’t at their best on Saturday, but they got the job done. A tenth straight win, a four-point cushion in the league, and an unbeaten home record remain intact — Ryan Hanna was pleased to grind out the result, but he knows they’ll need to be better.

After the high of their Junior Cup quarter-final win over Tummery Athletic, this may have been a more low-key affair, but James Harrigan’s 25th-minute strike sealed a 1-0 victory over Lisbellaw United at St Michael’s Pavilion, keeping Town’s momentum rolling despite what Hanna called a ‘below-par’ display.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0