Top gong for Slieve Russell Hotel

THE Slieve Russell Hotel said that its staff is “the backbone of our success” after they were recognised at a major awards ceremony which celebrates some of the best hotels in Ireland.

The Ballyconnell hotel, which was recently bought over by an Australian construction company, was named among the ‘Top 20 Best Large Workplaces’ at the Great Place to Work ceremony.

In October, Melbourne-based construction firm, The Brady Group, owned by Cavan-man Tom Brady, completed the acquisition of the hotel, for what’s believed to be just shy of €35 million.

The hotel, which was one of the most prized possession owned by Seán Quinn, has gone from strength to strength in recent years and it is now pleased with its latest award win in Dublin.

“We are delighted to receive these two National awards from the prestigious ’Great Place to Work’’ body,” Tony Walker, General Manager of the Slieve Russell, said.

“They reflect the dedication of our entire team across the whole hotel who contribute daily to making the Slieve Russell a place where employees feel supported and valued.

“It is our core belief that our team members are the backbone of our success and by investing in our people, we will continue to go from strength to strength.

“Our People and Culture Teams are leading the way in their field and play a crucial role in shaping the Slieve Russell workplace by ensuring every department has a voice,” Mr Walker added.

Following the acquisition of the Slieve Russell Hotel, Mr Brady’s said he’s committed to the resort.

“It’s a beautiful property, it’s local. A great golf course and a great hotel. The local angle was part of the decision and the quality of the asset,” the Cavan man told the ‘Anglo Celt’.

“It will be run by a local team here. Tony Walker is the General Manager and Orla Murphy is the HR Manager and both are doing an excellent job. The staff are really excellent.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007