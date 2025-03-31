Top award for Fermanagh student Mariana

A LOCAL student said she felt “extremely proud” after she became one of just 20 teenagers from across Ireland to be awarded a prestigious Rotary Youth Leadership Development certificate.

Mariana Bell, a student at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School was presented with her award at Europe House in Dublin, after she spent a week working at the European Parliament Office.

As part of the Rotary Ireland competition, she enjoyed a week-long trip along Belfast, Dublin and Strasbourg, where she got a special insight into the work that goes on on the European stage.

“I think the excitement and nerves of being in the Hemicycle in the European Parliament was unforgettable,” the student, who’s a member of the Enniskillen Ladies Hockey Club, said.

“I felt extremely proud to represent Rotary Ireland and very fortunate to have been chosen to participate in the debate and have the opportunity to delivery my argument on misinformation.”

The Fermanagh student who completed the Rotary Youth Leadership Development feels that it’s beneficial for young people across the county to be up to date and aware of current affairs.

“The application process helped me to develop skills in successfully filling in application forms, researching topics for interview and invaluable interview skills,” said Mariana.

“I have enhanced my personal communication and social skills and have made lifelong friendships.

“I have also come away with a renewed sense of direction for the next step in my education and a sense of what my career pathway might be.

“The Rotary Youth Leadership Trip was undoubtedly one of the most amazing and positive experiences of my life and it was an honour and privilege to be part of it.”

