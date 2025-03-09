+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Today’s weather forecast for Co Fermanagh

Posted: 8:27 am March 9, 2025

Today will be another mild day, and it will be dry, calm and fine throughout with plenty of sunshine. Tonight will see clear skies to start, but overnight areas of low cloud, mist and fog will develop for many, leaving just a few clearer breaks around. Staying dry throughout.

