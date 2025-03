Today will see a mix of bright spells and patchy mist and fog to start. These will lift through the morning, leaving variable cloud and a chance of the odd spot of rain later on. A breezy day.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007