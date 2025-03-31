Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Linton, 29th March 2025, peacefully, at Altnagelvin Area Hospital. Sarah “Mollie”, late of 14 Fortview Park, Kesh and formerly of Hallstown Road, Upper Ballinderry, Lisburn. A much loved wife of the late Trevor, and a devoted mother of David (Fiona) and Patricia (Tom). Also a very special grandmother of Connor and Cara and a dear sister of Angela (Billy) and the late William (Helen). Family home strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family on Tuesday evening in Ardess Parish Hall from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Mollie will take place on Wednesday in Ardess Parish Church at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in memory of Mollie are to Kesh Evergreens Senior Citizen’s Club. Please make all cheques payable to “Kesh Evergreens” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Mollie will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by her loving family and all the family circle. “The Lord has given and the Lord has taken away, Blessed be the name of the Lord.”

IRWIN– 29th March 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Greenfield, Fivemiletown and formerly Brownhill, Irvinestown. Ronald Cedric William (Roy) dearly loved husband of the late Edith, dear brother of Freda, Valerie, Patsy, Ricky, Ian, Olive, George, Maureen, Cyril and the late John and Pearl. Family homes strictly private please. The Funeral Service for Roy will take place on Monday 31st March in St Johns Parish Church Fivemiletown at 1.30pm followed by burial in Townhill Cemetery Irvinestown. There will be an opportunity to meet with the family in St Johns Parish Church prior to the service from 12.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance NI, cheques should be made payable to Air Ambulance NI and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Roy will be lovingly remembered by all his family. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Charles Oliver Gallagher 19 Knockmore Road, Drumary, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh BT93 6GA, formerly of 39 Haven Drive, Acocks Green, Birmingham B27 7TW, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday 27th March 2025. Beloved husband of the late Bridget (nee Gilroy). Treasured father of Nicola, John, Fiona and Charlie. Loving grandfather of Rory, Colm, Honor, Lily, Ciara, Cailin, Daniel, Emily, Finn, Ben, Jack and Joseph. Dear brother of Johnny, Dympna and Theresa, pre deceased by Jim, Pete, Phil, Tommy, Molly, Peggy, Dinny and Celia. Charlie will be reposing at his late residence on Sunday 30th March 2025 from 12noon until 8pm the family home is PRIVATE at all other times. Removal on Monday 31st March 2025 at 10:45am to arrive at St Patricks’s Church, Derrygonnelly for Funeral Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the Sacred Heart Church, cemetery, Boho. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o any family member or Damian McGovern & Sons Funeral Directors, 8 Caldrum rd, Derrygonnelly, BT93

