Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

IRWIN– 29th March 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Greenfield, Fivemiletown and formerly Brownhill, Irvinestown. Ronald Cedric William (Roy) dearly loved husband of the late Edith, dear brother of Freda, Valerie, Patsy, Ricky, Ian, Olive, George, Maureen, Cyril and the late John and Pearl. Family homes strictly private please. The Funeral Service for Roy will take place on Monday 31st March in St Johns Parish Church Fivemiletown at 1.30pm followed by burial in Townhill Cemetery Irvinestown. There will be an opportunity to meet with the family in St Johns Parish Church prior to the service from 12.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance NI, cheques should be made payable to Air Ambulance NI and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Roy will be lovingly remembered by all his family. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Josephine (Josie) Cox, (nee Keown) 56 Doagh Rd, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 6DG. Passed away peacefully on the 28th March 2025, surrounded by her loving and devoted family in the loving care of the staff at the South West Acute Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, her children Marie, Sean (Clodagh), Niall (Maeve) and Kate (Seamus). She will be dearly missed and forever remembered by her adored grandchildren, Charley, Niamh, Jody, Tess, Aislinn, Ewan and Daragh. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews extended family, neighbours and many friends. Josie will be reposing at her late residence; from 3pm until 8pm on Saturday 29th March and on Sunday 30th March. The family home is private at all other times to family and neighbours. Josie will leave her late residence at 3pm on Monday 31st March for 3:30pm requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. St Martin pray for her.

Charles Oliver Gallagher 19 Knockmore Road, Drumary, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh BT93 6GA, formerly of 39 Haven Drive, Acocks Green, Birmingham B27 7TW, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday 27th March 2025. Beloved husband of the late Bridget (nee Gilroy). Treasured father of Nicola, John, Fiona and Charlie. Loving grandfather of Rory, Colm, Honor, Lily, Ciara, Cailin, Daniel, Emily, Finn, Ben, Jack and Joseph. Dear brother of Johnny, Dympna and Theresa, pre deceased by Jim, Pete, Phil, Tommy, Molly, Peggy, Dinny and Celia. Charlie will be reposing at his late residence on Sunday 30th March 2025 from 12noon until 8pm the family home is PRIVATE at all other times. Removal on Monday 31st March 2025 at 10:45am to arrive at St Patricks’s Church, Derrygonnelly for Funeral Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the Sacred Heart Church, cemetery, Boho. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o any family member or Damian McGovern & Sons Funeral Directors, 8 Caldrum rd, Derrygonnelly, BT93 6HY.

SMITH – 28th March 2025 (peacefully) at her home 64 Bog Road Florencecourt. Caroline June, beloved wife of Danny Browne, dearly loved mother of Makayla (Mark) Jonathan (Shannon) and a devoted grandmother of Leia. A much-loved daughter of Martha and the late Stanley (Danny) and dear sister of Raymond (Alison) Family homes strictly private please. Funeral from her home on Sunday leaving at 2.00pm for service in St John’s Church, Florencecourt at 2.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie and St John’s Church, Florencecourt, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online wtmorrison.com. Caroline will be lovingly remembered by her family and family circle.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Feely Glen West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Sunday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Forever loved and missed by his brothers Sean (Rose), Seamus (Eileen), Gerard (Mary), Tony, Oliver, Eugene (Anne), and Gabriel (Geraldine), his aunt Lena, nieces, nephews, family circle and friends.