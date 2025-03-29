Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

SMITH – 28th March 2025 (peacefully) at her home 64 Bog Road Florencecourt. Caroline June, beloved wife of Danny Browne, dearly loved mother of Makayla (Mark) Jonathan (Shannon) and a devoted grandmother of Leia. A much-loved daughter of Martha and the late Stanley (Danny) and dear sister of Raymond (Alison) Family homes strictly private please. Funeral from her home on Sunday leaving at 2.00pm for service in St John’s Church, Florencecourt at 2.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie and St John’s Church, Florencecourt, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online wtmorrison.com. Caroline will be lovingly remembered by her family and family circle.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Feely Glen West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Sunday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Forever loved and missed by his brothers Sean (Rose), Seamus (Eileen), Gerard (Mary), Tony, Oliver, Eugene (Anne), and Gabriel (Geraldine), his aunt Lena, nieces, nephews, family circle and friends.