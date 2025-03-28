Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Feely Glen West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Sunday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Forever loved and missed by his brothers Sean (Rose), Seamus (Eileen), Gerard (Mary), Tony, Oliver, Eugene (Anne), and Gabriel (Geraldine), his aunt Lena, nieces, nephews, family circle and friends.

Brownlee, 26th March 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Caroline Marie, late of Market Court, Chanterhill, Enniskillen. A cherished mother of Jonathan, Kyle, Chereen and Nicholas, a much loved partner of Kenny, and a devoted nanny of Chloe, Amelia-Rose and Poppy. Also a dear sister of Frances, Kathleen, Kevin, Mary, Margaret, Bernadette, Heather, Martin, Geraldine and the late Seamus. Family home strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Caroline will take place on Friday in St Macartin’s Cathedral Enniskillen at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Breandrum cemetery. Caroline will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her family, partner Kenny and all the family circle. “Till we meet again.”