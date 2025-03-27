Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

William Dann, 22nd March 2025. Passed away peacefully at Millcroft Nursing Home, Enniskillen Co. Fermanagh, formerly of Brownhill Fold Irvinestown. Beloved partner of Tina, much loved father of Gemma and Shawn, dearly loved by his entire family circle. William will be reposing in Mc Kerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive Ederney BT93 0EN on Tuesday evening 25th March from 6pm to 8pm and Wednesday evening 26th from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Thursday 27th March at 1pm arriving at Roselawn Crematorium, 127 Ballygowan Road, Crossnacreevy, Belfast BT5 7TZ for Cremation at 3.20pm. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Air Ambulance NI c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken partner, daughter, son and family circle. Rest In Peace.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007