Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

William Dann, 22nd March 2025. Passed away peacefully at Millcroft Nursing Home, Enniskillen Co. Fermanagh, formerly of Brownhill Fold Irvinestown. Beloved partner of Tina, much loved father of Gemma and Shawn, dearly loved by his entire family circle. William will be reposing in Mc Kerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive Ederney BT93 0EN on Tuesday evening 25th March from 6pm to 8pm and Wednesday evening 26th from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Thursday 27th March at 1pm arriving at Roselawn Crematorium, 127 Ballygowan Road, Crossnacreevy, Belfast BT5 7TZ for Cremation at 3.20pm. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Air Ambulance NI c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken partner, daughter, son and family circle. Rest In Peace.

Hugh Patrick Maguire. 23rd March 2025. Late of Enniskillen, Dearly loved partner of Yvonne, son of the late Tony and Kathleen Maguire. And stepfather of Stephen (Lyndsey) and Shawn (Lucy) and granda of Fionn. Dear brother of Michael (Bernadette), Dolore (Eamon), Adiran (Joan) and the late Denis and Liam. Also a dear uncle of Fintan, Stephanie, Emmett, Majella, Tara and James, and a caring great uncle. Hugh will repose at John McKeegan’s Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen on Wednesday from 5.00pm until 7.00pm. Funeral Mass for Hugh will take place on Thursday morning at 11.00am in St Michaels Church Darling Street followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Hugh, “May you rest in peace, until we meet again”.

MCBRIEN – 24th March 2025 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Primrose Rebecca, late of Enniskillen Road, Lisbellaw, wife of the late Kenneth and daughter of the late Lionel and Minnie, dearly loved mother of Peter (Mandy), Stephen, Jill (Humphrey) and Mark (Lisa), devoted grandmother of Rachael (Neil) Gareth (Katie-Jane), Matthew, Joshua, James, Samuel and the late Lydia and a much-loved great grandmother to Mia, Ava, Izzie and Theo also a dear sister to Margaret (the late Frank) and late Edna and Barbara. Family and Friends welcome to call at her home 33 Enniskillen Road, Lisbellaw, Monday and Tuesday from 5pm until 9pm. Funeral from her home Wednesday 26th March Leaving at 1.30pm for a Service of Thanksgiving in Lisbellaw Methodist Church at 2.00pm, followed by a private family burial. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Lisbellaw Methodist Church, cheques should be made payable to Lisbellaw Methodist Church and sent to W T Morrison, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online wtmorrison.com. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord”.

