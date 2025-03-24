Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

William Dann, 22nd March 2025. Passed away peacefully at Millcroft Nursing Home, Enniskillen Co. Fermanagh, formerly of Brownhill Fold Irvinestown. Beloved partner of Tina, much loved father of Gemma and Shawn, dearly loved by his entire family circle. William will be reposing in Mc Kerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive Ederney BT93 0EN on Tuesday evening 25th March from 6pm to 8pm and Wednesday evening 26th from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Thursday 27th March at 1pm arriving at Roselawn Crematorium, 127 Ballygowan Road, Crossnacreevy, Belfast BT5 7TZ for Cremation at 3.20pm. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Air Ambulance c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken partner, daughter, son and family circle. Rest In Peace.

Magee, 20th March 2025, unexpectedly, at the South West Acute Hospital. Shona, late of Fortview Park, Lisbellaw. A much loved daughter of Catherine and the late Neil, a cherished sister of Morag and a special aunt of Sky. Also a great friend. Family home strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family and pay their respects at the Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND, on Tuesday from 5.00pm until 7.00pm. A service for the life of Shona will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Wednesday at 11.00am, where everyone is welcome to attend. SHONA WILL BE LEAVING THE FUNERAL HOME ON WEDNESDAY MORNING AT 9.30AM AS EVERYONE KNOWS, DOGS WERE HER LIFE, SO WE ARE ENCOURAGING ANYONE WHO WOULD LIKE TO BRING THEIR DOG ALONG TO FORM A GUARD OF HONOUR AT THE FUNERAL HOME ON SHONA’S FINAL JOURNEY. Donations in memory of Shona are to Dogs Trust. Please make all Cheques payable to “Dogs Trust” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Shona will always be lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by her loving family and friends.