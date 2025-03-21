Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Mark Joseph USHER 19th March 2025. Late of Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, formerly of Ballymahon, Co. Longford and Kells, Co. Meath. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary, and a beloved father of Paul (Carme Maria), Barry (Fiona), Mark (Matilde) and Jennifer (Jan). Also a dear brother of Cathal, Paul, Liz, Christine and the late Oliver. And a special grandfather of Eva, Niall, Lucy, Aine and Yelena. Mark will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, BT74 6AN on Friday March 21st from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass for Mark will take place on Saturday 22nd March at 11.00am, in St Patrick’s Church, Killesher, followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Forever loved and always remembered by his loving family and all the family circle. “Heaven is now his home.”

MORROW nee Grimsley – 19th March 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital and late of County Care Home and formerly Burnside Park in Enniskillen. May (Peggy) devoted wife of the late William, dearly loved mother of Rita (the late Ken), Trevor (Christine), Grant (Prim) and mother to Margo (Eduardo) and the late Sarah. A loving grandmother of Jill, Claire, Rebecca, Andrew and Matthew, as well as a great grandmother of Tim, Simon, Catherine, Sophie, Michael, Harley and Ellie. Family homes private, yet everyone is welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES on Friday 21st March from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. The Funeral service will take place in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen on Saturday 22nd March at 1.00pm followed by burial in Sydare Cemetery. Family flowers only please. The chosen Charity for Donations in lieu, if desired, to MND NI. Cheques should be made payable to ‘MND NI’ and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donations can also be online at wtmorrison.com. Peggy will be lovingly remembered by her family, extended family and the many friends who knew her. The Lord is my Shepherd.

GRAHAM (NÉE WIGGINS) March 19th 2025. Peacefully in The South West Acute Hospital, JEAN ELIZABETH, Dearly beloved Wife of Harold 71 Camphill Park, Newtownbutler Co. Fermanagh. Dear mother of Norman (Kathleen) and Gordon (Pauline), grandmother of Bethany, Joe, Dean, Sonia and the late Lee, Sister of Florence Glass and Anna Hicks. Callers welcome at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday at 2pm for service in Galloon Parish Church Newtownbutler, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Connect. Cheques payable please to “Cancer Connect“ and send to Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 0LE. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.“

John Rice, Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea Co. Fermanagh. Died Wednesday 19th March 2025, suddenly at home. Son of the late Vincent and Margaret (R.I.P). Beloved husband of the late Vera (née Stewart) and loving father to Christina (Andrew), Mary (Kevin), Angela (Carl), Stephen (Louise) and Natasha (Gary) and predeceased by his granddaughter Shannon (R.I.P). A dear brother of Kate, Mary, Margaret, Helen, Tina, Jimmy and Vincent. John will repose at his late home on Thursday and Friday from 12 noon until 8pm each day. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family home private to family and close friends on Saturday morning please. John will be sadly missed by his son, daughters and their partners, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Family flowers only please. St Padre Pio pray for him.