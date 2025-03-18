Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

McRoe nee Gilleece – 17th March 2025 (peacefully) at her home 15 Lawnakilla Park, Enniskillen BT74 7JN. Mary Anne, devoted wife of Seamus dearly loved mother of Deirdre (Patrick) Paula (Jerry) Sarah (Michael) and a much-loved grandmother of Katie, James, Ben, Luke, Niall, Scarlett, Finn and great-grandmother of Rhiannon and Lily. A dear sister of Tommy, Jim, Francie, Joe and Teresa. Friends welcome to call at the family home Monday and Tuesday from 2.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral leaving her late home on Wednesday at 1.30pm for Funeral Mass in St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen at 2.00pm with interment in Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie cheques should be made payable to Marie Curie and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://saintmichaels-parish.com/webcam.asp. May Mary’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Francis Carney Sheebeg, Ballagh Road, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Sunday 16th March 2025, peacefully in hospital. Beloved husband of Chrissie (née Collins), loving father to John and Linda Connolly (Joe), a loving papa of Barry, Kevin, Maria, Rose, Bryce, Daisey and Great Grandpapa of Mia and Jack. Brother of Eamon (Crissie) and predeceased by his brothers Jim and Pa (R.I.P). Francis will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Rd, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from his late home Wednesday morning at 10.45 to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Francis will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends. Family home private on Wednesday morning please. Francis’ Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea. St Padre Pio pray for him.