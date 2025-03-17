Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

FLEMING – 16th March 2025 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Area Hospital. Daphne June (Dee), late of Lettermoney Road, Ballycassidy, Ballinamallard. Devoted daughter of the late Frederick and Olive, dearly loved sister of Fred (Claire) and the late Raymond and Linda (Noel). A much-loved aunt to Craig, Gareth, Ashley, Chloe, Niall, James, Georgia, Greg and a dear great aunt. House private please. Friends welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Tuesday between 5.00pm – 7.00pm. The Funeral Service for Dee will take place in St Michael’s Parish Church, Trory on Wednesday at 12.00noon, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Michael’s Parish Church, Trory. Cheques should be made payable to St Michael’s Parish Church Trory and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Dee will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.

BROWN – 15th March 2025 (Suddenly) at his home 15 Coleshill Park Enniskillen. Noel Desmond, dearly loved father of Mark (Laura) and Lorraine (Ethan), devoted grandfather of Alex, Lewis, Keeley, Keeva, Cillian and a dear brother of Thelma, Muriel, Betty and the late Billy, Bobby and Norman. House Strictly private please. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Noel will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen BT942ES on Monday 17th March at 11.00am, followed by burial in Rossorry Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Macartin’s Cathedral and North West Cancer Care, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, and sent to, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle. “At Rest”

Mary Duffy (née Gray), 15th March 2025, 8 Barranderry Heights, Enniskillen, BT74 6JW. Peacefully at the SWAH Enniskillen. Loving wife of Tommy, cherished mother of Michael, Shauna (Connor), Garvan and baby Gerard who died in infancy. Adored granny of Niamh, Erinn and Murray. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Agnes, sister Ann, brother Jim and sister in law Monica. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all the Duffy and Gray Family. Mary will be reposing at her home on Sunday from 3.00pm to 8.00pm and Monday from 3.00pm to 8.00pm. House Private at all other times please. Funeral Mass for Mary will take place in St Michaels Church, Darling Steet, Enniskillen on Tuesday 18th March at 11.00am with interment in Cross Cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://saintmichaels-parish.com/webcam.asp. May Mary’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Advertisement

BROWN, March 14, 2025 at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Evelyn. Late of 14 Crevenish Road, Kesh, Co Fermanagh. Beloved Wife of the late James Brown and dear mother of Mildred, Adrian & Linda. Funeral from her late home on Tuesday at 1.30pm for service in Ardess Parish Church at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family only. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to MS Society c/o FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors, 49 Letterboy Rd, Kesh, Co Fermanagh, BT93 0DF. Very deeply regretted by all her family circle.