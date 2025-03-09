Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred on 7th March 2025 of Mai Keenan née McGarrigle, Brollagh, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Remains will repose in Gilmartin’s Funeral Home Kinlough, Co Leitrim F91 KF86 on Sunday from 2pm to 7pm followed by removal to the family home at Brollagh. Remains will repose in her home until removal at 10:30 am Tuesday to arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church Garrison for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mai was the dearest and most beloved mother to Patrick (Annabel), Marita (Kieran) and John (Carolyn) and cherished grandmother to her four grandchildren Michael, Marita, Emma and Rachel. Forever loved and deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends. Mai is predeceased by her husband Patrick, loving parents and brothers Patsy and John. Family flowers only. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed on the following link. https://churchmedia.tv/mary-queen-of-peace

McVeigh, who passed away peacefully on Friday, 7th March, surrounded by her loving family in the Palliative Care Unit at Omagh Hospital. Gemma was cherished beyond words and will be forever missed by her adored son Oisín Doran (Eimear), her devoted partner Stephen Kelly, her heartbroken parents Michael and Kitty, and her beloved brothers and sisters Ronan (Elaine), Michelle (Kevin), Aisling (John), Marie Louise (Aidan), and Niall (Ríona). She was a treasured aunt and godmother to James, Orlagh, Kate, Luke, Conáll, Laoise, Méabh, Senán, Michael, Etaoin, Lugh, and Solan, each of whom she loved so dearly. House strictly private Friday 7th March 2025. Gemma will be reposing at her parents’ home, Tirconaill Lodge, Sligo Road, Enniskillen BT74 7JY, from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday, 8th March and on from 4pm – 8pm Sunday 9th March 2025. Her funeral will leave the family home on Monday, 10th March, morning at 11:30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. House strictly private to immediate family on Monday morning. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in Gemma’s memory to the Palliative Care Unit, c/o any family member or Jim Barnett, Funeral Directors, 4 Mill St, Irvinestown, Enniskillen BT94 1GR. To live in hearts We leave behind Is not to die. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.