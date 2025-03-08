Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

CARSON – 6th March 2025 (peacefully) at the Ulster Hospital and late of Towell House, Kings Road, Belfast and formerly Huntingdale, Annadale Avenue, Belfast, and Letterbreen, Enniskillen. Daphne beloved wife of the late Bobby, dearly loved mother of Will and Julie, dear mother-in-law to Jackie and Paddy and a much-loved grandmother of Sarah, Kate, Patrick, Grace, Katherine, Frank, Jill and Rosa. Daphne’s Funeral Service will be private at her own request. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI cheques should be made payable to Dementia NI and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Daphne will be lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

McVeigh, who passed away peacefully on Friday, 7th March, surrounded by her loving family in the Palliative Care Unit at Omagh Hospital. Gemma was cherished beyond words and will be forever missed by her adored son Oisín Doran (Eimear), her devoted partner Stephen Kelly, her heartbroken parents Michael and Kitty, and her beloved brothers and sisters Ronan (Elaine), Michelle (Kevin), Aisling (John), Marie Louise (Aidan), and Niall (Ríona). She was a treasured aunt and godmother to James, Orlagh, Kate, Luke, Conáll, Laoise, Méabh, Senán, Michael, Etaoin, Lugh, and Solan, each of whom she loved so dearly. House strictly private Friday 7th March 2025. Gemma will be reposing at her parents’ home, Tirconaill Lodge, Sligo Road, Enniskillen BT74 7JY, from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday, 8th March and on from 4pm – 8pm Sunday 9th March 2025. Her funeral will leave the family home on Monday, 10th March, morning at 11:30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. House strictly private to immediate family on Monday morning. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in Gemma’s memory to the Palliative Care Unit, c/o any family member or Jim Barnett, Funeral Directors, 4 Mill St, Irvinestown, Enniskillen BT94 1GR. To live in hearts We leave behind Is not to die. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital James William (Willie), 44 Drumcru Road, Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh, Beloved son of the late Ernie and Maggie, brother of Lily, brother-in-law of the Late Cyril, and brother of the late Lynn, dear uncle to Melissa, Vanessa and Amanda, and great uncle to Niamh, Dara and Callum. Family and friends are welcome to meet in Dowler’s Funeral Home, 227 Main Street, Lisnaskea BT92 OJH on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral leaving Dowler’s Funeral Home on Saturday at 2pm for service in Galloon Parish Church, Newtownbutler, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Connect Please make cheques payable to Cancer Connect and send to Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 OLE. Deeply regretted by his family and friends. “Close to our hearts you will always stay, Loved and remembered every day”

