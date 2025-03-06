Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen of Francie Carron 3 Drumhack Rd. Enniskillen Co. Fermanagh BT92 3DQ on Tuesday 4th March 2025. Remains will repose at his home on Wednesday 5th March from 2pm to 9pm and on Thursday 6th March from 2pm to 9pm with house private to family at all other times. Remains will arrive in St. Patrick’s Church Killesher on Friday 7th March for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Forever loved and missed by his beloved wife Mary, treasured daughters and sons Eileen (Paul), Imelda (Vincie), Brendan (Jennifer) and Adrian (Catherine) brothers and sister. Francie was a devoted and loving grandfather and great-grandfather to his twelve grandchildren and his one great-grandchild. May he rest in peace.

John Mohan, Follom Little, Corranny, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh BT92 7LR, Monday March 3rd peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his wife Anne. Loving father to John (Grace), Mary (Damian Clerkin) and Tom. Adored grandfather to Céilidh Anne and John Joe, brother to Mena Courtney and Angela Prunty. May John’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. John will be reposing at his home from tomorrow Tuesday and Wednesday from 1.00pm until 9.00pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee for 11.00 o’clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Motor Neurone Disease and Marie Curie C/o of Paul Mohan Funeral Director or any family member. John’s funeral Mass can be viewed online at churchservices.tv/aghadrumsee. A shuttle bus service will be running from Corranny Bar (BT92 7BS) on both Tuesday and Wednesday, however, those less mobile and the elderly are welcome to go directly to John’s home. John will be sadly missed by his children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, many friends and the extended Mohan and Larmer families.