Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Francie Carron 3, Drumhack road, Enniskillen. BT92 3DQ Passed away peacefully at South West Acute Hospital on Tuesday 4th March 2025 R.I.P. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The death has occurred of Tessie Flood (Nee McCabe). 2nd March 2025. 5 Sillees Grove, Derrygonnelly, Co Fermanagh. Tessie passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Barney. Much loved mother of Brian (Breege), Sean (Sylvia), Josephine, Kevin (Frances). Loving grandmother to Lisa, Anne, Kieran, Sarah, Theresa, Tony, Hayley and Harrison and her seven great grandchildren. Tessie will be reposing at John Mc Keegan’s Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74 6AN on Tuesday 4th March 2025 from 4:30pm until removal at 5:30pm to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 5th March 2025 at 11am burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

John Mohan, Follom Little, Corranny, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh BT92 7LR, Monday March 3rd peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his wife Anne. Loving father to John (Grace), Mary (Damian Clerkin) and Tom. Adored grandfather to Céilidh Anne and John Joe, brother to Mena Courtney and Angela Prunty. May John’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. John will be reposing at his home from tomorrow Tuesday and Wednesday from 1.00pm until 9.00pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee for 11.00 o’clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Motor Neurone Disease and Marie Curie C/o of Paul Mohan Funeral Director or any family member. John’s funeral Mass can be viewed online at churchservices.tv/aghadrumsee. A shuttle bus service will be running from Corranny Bar (BT92 7BS) on both Tuesday and Wednesday, however, those less mobile and the elderly are welcome to go directly to John’s home. John will be sadly missed by his children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, many friends and the extended Mohan and Larmer families.