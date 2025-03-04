Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Francis Brian Crozier “Frank” Allett BEM – CSM Salvation Army. 1st March 2025, peacefully at the Millcroft Care Home, Enniskillen. Francis Brian Crozier, formerly of Derrychara Drive, Enniskillen. A much loved husband of the late Marjorie, and a devoted father of Keith (Julie-Anne) and the late Brian. Also a very special grandfather of Jacob and Ruben. Family home private please. A service of thanksgiving will take place in Darling Street Methodist Church on Tuesday at 2.30pm followed by refreshments immediately after the service in the McArthur Hall for everyone. The cortège will then leave the church and make its way to Breandrum Cemetery for interment at 4.30pm. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet the family and greet them on arrival to the church from 1.30pm prior to the service on the day of the funeral. Donations in memory of Frank are to the “Salvation Army”. Please make all cheques payable to “Salvation Army” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. “Promoted to Glory.”

Veronica Jane McManus, 250 Swanlinbar Road, Erveny, Derrylester, Enniskillen BT923GD. Died Sunday 2nd March 2025 R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence on Monday 3rd March from 2.00 pm until 9.00 pm. Funeral arriving in St Nailes Church Kinawley on Tuesday 4th March for 11 am Funeral Mass, interment in adjoining Cemetery afterwards. Deeply regretted by Her partner Brian, Son, Tyler, Brothers, Benny and John (Philomena), Sisters, Martina (Tony) and Noeleen (James), Predeceased by Her Loving parents Ben and Jane. Sisters, Mary and Bernadette, Brother, Seamus R.I.P. Brother-in-law, Eric, Sister-in-law, Celia, Nephews, Nieces, Family circle and Friends.

Eileen McBarron (née Bannon) Teemore Co. Fermanagh BT92 9QD Died Saturday 1st March, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of James and loving mother to Stephen (Roisin), Brendan (Tonisha) and Julie-Anne. Devoted Granny of Joseph, Matthew and Patrick. Sister of Mary Kneafsey (Brendan), Nuala McDonald (Joe), John (Rina), Michael-Aiden and Pat. Eileen will repose at her residence on Sunday and Monday from 12 noon until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive to St. Mary’s Church, Teemore for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family home private to family and close friends on Tuesday morning please. Eileen will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, the entire family circle and her large circle of friends. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Teemore Day Care Centre c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA or any family member. Eileen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.knockninnyparish.com/webcams/