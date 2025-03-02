Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Eileen McBarron (née Bannon) Teemore Co. Fermanagh BT92 9QD Died Saturday 1st March, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of James and loving mother to Stephen (Roisin), Brendan (Tonisha) and Julie-Anne. Devoted Granny of Joseph, Matthew and Patrick. Sister of Mary Kneafsey (Brendan), Nuala McDonald (Joe), John (Rina), Michael-Aiden and Pat. Eileen will repose at her residence on Sunday and Monday from 12 noon until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive to St. Mary’s Church, Teemore for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family home private to family and close friends on Tuesday morning please. Eileen will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, the entire family circle and her large circle of friends. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Teemore Day Care Centre c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA or any family member. Eileen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.knockninnyparish.com/webcams/

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007