Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Eileen Georgina LYLE (née Little) 27th February 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Eileen Georgina, late of Barranderry Heights, Enniskillen. A devoted wife of the late Robert Marcus BEM, and a loving mother of Ruth and Robert. Family home strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Eileen will take place on Saturday in Enniskillen Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm, followed by interment in Breandrum cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to greet the family from 1.15pm on Saturday in the above Church prior to the service. Donations in memory of Eileen are to Operation Rescue (UK & Ireland). Please make cheques payable to “Operation Rescue” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Rd, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Eileen will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her loving daughter, Ruth. “At home with the Lord.”

The death has occurred of Anna Elizabeth (Betty) DUNWOODY (née Armstrong). 27th February 2025. Peacefully at her home Tattyreagh, Fivemiletown, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mother of Elizabeth (Alistair Gilmore) and William (Ruth), loving granny of Jonathon (Erin), Sarah (David), Anna (Jonas), Laura, Grace, Rachel (Joel) and James (Alice), great grandmother of Isaac, Annabelle and Nathanael, sister of the late Tom and Brien, and sister-in-law of Isabel. Funeral service in the family home at 2pm on Saturday, followed by interment in Cavanaleck Presbyterian Churchyard. Family and friends are welcome in the family home. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, cheques made payable please to Marie Curie and send to Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 0LE. Deeply regretted by all her loving family.