Tempo group ‘hoping to bring men together’

A MEN’S Shed has been set up in Tempo to give males living in the community “a platform to talk openly” while also giving them an opportunity to embrace and develop their creative talents.

Headed up by chairman Martin Breen, Tempo Men’s Shed has been formed to support males in the locality, as well as helping to build new friendships and create social activities.

The group operates from a new workshop behind the Tempo Community Centre on the Edenmore Road. Liam Keenan, PRO of the organisation, is pleased with start to the programme.

“It’s very good for mental health,” Mr Keenan told the ‘Herald.

“We have men who are recovering addicts and who have had mental problems, but they’re doing well . We’re hoping to bring men together and give them a platform to talk openly.”

The facility, which is open on a daily basis, consists of a games room. Members can spend time in each other’s company, have a cup of tea or coffee, while also playing a game of darts or cards.

Tempo Men’s Shed has plans in place to move to a new facility, with room to grow and expand.

“We’re planning to rent a place down the town for a proper workshop,” explained Mr Keenan.

“The team has written to several businesses and some of them have sent cheques, while others are supplying materials. We’ve got 18 members and we’re open to all people joining the group.”

As part of the daily activities, members of the Men’s Shed have put their creative talents to good use by creating a number of unique artifacts, with plans to demonstrate their work in the locality.

“Some of the men have made benches. You can put flowers on either side of the bench. We’ve made bird cages and barbeques and we enjoyed burgers on them,” Mr Keenan said.

“The talent is there and it just needs encouragement. Some of the men have been engineers and they have had their own businesses. It’s great to see them putting their talents to good use.”

Tempo’s Men Shed is the latest facility in Fermanagh where men can seek help and support.

The group is committed to making a difference and its bidding to remove the stigma over men’s mental health, encouraging males to speak out and ask for help when its needed.

“A number of communities in Fermanagh have a men’s shed. It’s a great way for supporting males and we’re hoping to develop and grow the facility over the next few weeks,” the PRO said.

