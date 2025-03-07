Teen ordered to stay out of Lisnaskea

A 19-year-old man has been ordered to stay out of Lisnaskea after allegedly threatening a witness with a power drill, court hears.

At Omagh Magistrates Court Joshua Irwin of Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, was overnight charged to court.

On Tuesday the court heard that on March 3 a 16-year-old, who is a witness in a separate case, contacted police claiming that Irwin had threatened him with a drill on two occasions.

The boy said that on February 26 he left a shop with a friend when the accused confronted him with a power drill and said “drop the charges or I’ll put a drill in your head.”

He then claimed that a similar incident occurred on March 2 when the same defendant approached him again with a drill outside a different shop and asked if he had dropped the charges yet.

The 16-year-old said he had ‘dropped the charges’, out of fear that he would be attacked by the defendant.

The next day police attended the defendant’s address and arrested him, locating the power drill alleged to have been used alongside a bag of cannabis.

Officers later reviewed CCTV from the shops, which allegedly show the defendant outside with the power drill.

At interview, Irwin denied the offences and said he ‘didn’t know’ the 16-year-old involved.

In court a detective said that police would be opposing bail due to the risk of interference with witnesses.

Defence counsel Ciaran Roddy said the police had a ‘fair position’ to oppose bail, but said that conditions could be imposed to manage the risks.

Mr Roddy said that the young man, who had no previous convictions, could be ordered to stay out of Lisnaskea, where the offences occurred.

He noted however that the defendant resides in the town and suggested that the 19-year-old could be bailed to an address approved by police outside of the area.

District judge Ted Magill said that these were ‘serious matters’ and that the court needed to ensure that no interference could happen with the alleged victim.

Irwin was released on his own bail of £250 pending an address being approved by the police, with court conditions to have no contact with the alleged victim and not to enter Lisnaskea.

