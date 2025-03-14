+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Evie McSharry, Cian Quinn, Orlaith Maguire agus Muireann McElhome. Comhrá Gaeilge, Rang 4.

Talent recognised at Fermanagh Féis

Posted: 4:08 pm March 14, 2025

YOUNG people and pupils from across the county are showcasing their talents and putting their creative skills to the test as huge crowds compete for glory at this year’s Fermanagh Féis.
St Michael’s College in Enniskillen was a hub of activity on Saturday (March 8) as young students competed for prizes in the ‘Irish Language’ and ‘Drama’ competitions and workshops that took place.
Féis fever has well and truly returned to Fermanagh, with more students expected to bid for glory when they take part in the hugely popular and much-anticipated ‘Poetry and Verse’ competitions.
Competitions will take place throughout the month of March in a celebration of Irish culture.
Devenish College and Jones Memorial Primary School will also be selected venues for the ‘Classic and Contemporary Music’ contests and competitions which are scheduled to kick-off next week.
A number of students have already submitted their unique artwork for selection, with a display of some of the award-winning masterpieces at Fermanagh House in Enniskillen.

