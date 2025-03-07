+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Holy Trinity PS Ulster Champion relay team: Emily Irvine, Mollie Kate Brewster, Elin O’Donohue Ella Rose Carron

Swimmers star at Ulster Schools’ Championships

Posted: 12:21 pm March 7, 2025

Fermanagh swimmers starred and achieved top success at the hugely competitive Swim Ulster Primary Schools’ Cup and Championships at Lagan Valley Leisureplex in Lisburn on Saturday.

Swimmers from eight local schools headed to Lisburn determined to do the South-West proud and qualify for the All-Ireland Championships held in Dublin in March.

All the students who attended were members of the Enniskillen Lakelanders Swimming Club.

A successful day in Lisburn saw five podium finishes and a large number of swimmers qualified for the All-Ireland Primary School Championship in Dublin later this month.

