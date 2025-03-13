Suspended sentence for Fermanagh cannabis supplier

A 23-YEAR-OLD Enniskillen man has been given a suspended sentence for cannabis charges.

Neil Hyde of Chanterhill Park was charged with possessing a Class B drug, possession of criminal property, and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

Hyde was before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday for sentencing on the charges.

The court heard police had searched his home on foot of a warrant on Friday, May 26 last, where they found 10g worth of herbal cannabis.

The officers also seized £780 and €50 in cash, as well as mobile phones which contained photos of cannabis and videos of cannabis, as well as evidence Hyde had been supplying the drugs.

Defence barrister Steffan Rafferty said Hyde was accompanied in court by his mother, showing how seriously he took the charges.

Mr Rafferty said Hyde, who had two previous relevant convictions, had been a habitual cannabis user and he had only been selling the drug in small quantities to his friends to subsidise his habit and pay off a small debt.

The barrister added Hyde was keen to stop using cannabis and was getting an alternative to the drug from his pharmacy. Mr Rafferty added the defendant’s mother and long-term girlfriend were encouraging him to do so.

District Judge Alana McSorely said she viewed the matter “as a small scale endeavour”, but added Hyde’s “attitude leaves a lot to be desired,” in reference to his pre-sentence report.

Judge McSorely sentenced Hyde to two months in prison, suspended for two years, and made a destruction order for the cannabis seized.

