Suspected stolen goods seized from van in Enniskillen

A police photo of the van stopped in Enniskillen.

Police have recovered a large quantity of suspected stolen items after stopping a van in Enniskillen.

The operation happened over the weekend.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Fermanagh & Omagh District Support Team were out on patrol in the Enniskillen area when we observed a van that our gut instinct told us wasn’t right.

“Turns out, those instincts were spot on, We stopped the van and discovered over a tonne of suspected stolen electrical cables and metal fittings.

“We arrested two men in their 30s on suspicion of handling stolen goods and seized their van. Our investigation is continuing.

“If you seen something happening that doesn’t sit right with you, trust your instinct, let us know and call us on 999 in an emergency or 101.”