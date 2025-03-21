Studying locally is helping young people financially

A LOCAL student who is on course to achieve an honours degree in Computing Science has said that studying at the South West College in Enniskillen has been “a huge advantage” financially.

With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to tighten its grip, many students are struggling to pay for their tuition fees and accommodation costs, with the SWC noticing a surge in local uptake.

Gareth McGovern, who played a key role in the college’s Corn na MacLéinn Cup title victory, feels there’s plenty of benefits to studying locally as he completes his degree in Computing Science.

“The opportunity to earn my degree locally at SWC has been fantastic,” he told the ‘Herald.

“The financial savings on travel and accommodation have been a huge advantage and the ability to stay at home has afforded me more free time.

“This has allowed me to continue training with my club Derrygonnelly while staying on top of my studies. It’s given me the chance to complete a full BSc Hons degree,” added Mr McGovern.

Student Engagement and Support Manager at the South West College, Sharon Pritchard, feels that there’s a growing number of young people in Fermanagh who are studying locally.

“We recognise the immense benefits that extra-curricular activities provide to our students, like Gareth, enhancing not only their academic success but their personal development,” she said.

“Engaging in extra-curricular activities helps students build essential skills, foster new friendships, and maintain a balanced lifestyle that complements their studies.

“SWC offers students of all ages the opportunity to pursue their ambitions locally while receiving a high-quality education and excellent career prospects.

“With a range of further and flexible higher education courses available, alongside a vibrant student experience enriched by extra-curricular activities, there is something for everyone.”

