Speculation over future of Fermanagh tourism body

A DECISION is expected next month over whether Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will take sole responsibility for tourism promotion in the county as fears rise over the industry’s future.

Since 1999, Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism has been promoting the county’s tourism industry, but fears are high the organisation is in doubt, with the Council potentially merging the service.

The Council has revealed to the ‘Herald that they’ll make a decision on the “number of requests” made by Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism in the next few weeks.

“Correspondence from Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism, in which a number of requests were made of the Council, was considered by the Council’s Policy and Resources Committee,” a spokesperson said.

“It is anticipated that the Council will make a decision on these requests at the April Council meeting.”

Local business owners have been left deeply concerned by news over the potential merger.

“FLT plays a vital role in keeping the area visible to potential visitors,” a business owner said.

“Unless we’re putting our name out there, it’s very difficult for people to think about coming to Fermanagh for a short break. The Council needs to ensure the tourism sector is fully supported.”

The Council has remained defiant that it’s committed to supporting tourism, revealing recently that it pledged over £100,000 to Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism in 2024/25.

“Tourism is of significant importance to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and this District,” added the Council spokesperson.

“The Council remains committed to the development of the District as a world class sustainable and regenerative tourism destination as outlined in the Visitor Experience Development Plan (VEDP) for Fermanagh Lakelands and Omagh and the Sperrins and the Council’s Corporate Plan.”

A Freedom of Information requested showed that Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has matched its level of funding of £105,840 from 2023/24 for 2024/25, to help the organisation.

Figures released by the Council show that funding to the body has decreased by £11,760 over the past three years, when they allocated £117,600 to Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism in 2021/22.

The future of tourism is on a knife-edge as the effects of Brexit continue to leave its mark.

Fears for the future among hotel and B&B owners have risen significantly after it was confirmed that an ETA was required for non-visa nationals to travel to the North.

Despite pleas for the North to be exempt from the Home Office scheme, people from outside the Common Travel Area, including Europe and America, will need to have the documentation.

