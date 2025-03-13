Speakers confirmed for Novena of Hope

FINDING HOPE… Fr Charles Cross, Rector at The Graan, is preparing for the Novena of Hope.

SEVEN well-known personalities are to tell their stories of how they found hope and coped with unprecedented challenges in their life as the countdown begins to the popular Novena of Hope.

The Graan, on the outskirts of Enniskillen, is preparing to welcome people from near and far for the nine-day event, which is scheduled to begin at the end of the month, on Saturday, March 22.

Rector at The Graan, Fr Charles Cross will lead the liturgies on the opening weekend, before Christina O’Halloran, who is the first guest speaker at the Novena of Hope, tells her story on March 23.

Ms O’Halloran is a long-time volunteer with the Jesuits in Ireland order. She has been vocal in her calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, organising many peaceful protests and demonstrations in Dublin.

Fr Kieran Creagh, a passionist priest from Belfast, is to return to The Graan on March 25.

During his ministry in South Africa, where he founded a hospice to help people living with HIV and Aids, Fr Creagh was shot and wounded. Following his recovery, he returned to the country.

In later years, Fr Creagh has been ministering at the Holy Cross Church in Ardoyne, in Belfast.

Well-known figure Martina Purdy has been confirmed as the guest speaker on March 26.

A former journalist with BBC and the Irish News, Ms Purdy left her career to become a nun, where she lived at the Sisters of Adoration in Belfast and also at Poor Clares monastery in Dundalk.

Ms Purdy‘s convent in Belfast closed down, but she has embraced life as a lay person..

Lisnaskea singer-songwriter Helena Connolly is set to speak on March 27 at the Novena of Hope.

She is a well-known local figure, playing a key role in the Clogher don Oíge branch in the diocese.

Rev. Bishop Ian Ellis is also going to return to The Graan to share his story on Friday, March 28.

On the closing weekend, Marcella Leonard, a leading figure in providing training for child protecting and safeguard issues, is set to talk on Saturday, March 29.

Fr Brian D’Arcy will speak at the Sunday services, before the Novena of Hope concludes on Monday, March 31, where recovering addict Damien Richardson will tell his tale of finding hope.

There will be two Services for the Sick during the week, on Wednesday, March 26, at 2.30pm and also on Saturday, March 29, at 2.30pm.

