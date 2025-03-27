+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeGAASligo stand between Fermanagh and Division 3 return
Fermanagh's Eimear Keenan during a previous meeting with Sligo

Sligo stand between Fermanagh and Division 3 return

Posted: 10:43 am March 27, 2025
By Jonathan Hogan
j.hogan@fermanaghherald.com

Fermanagh Ladies are within touching distance of promotion – but they’ve been here before. Three years in a row, they’ve reached the Division 4 semi-final only to fall short. Now, they have another chance to put that right.

A win over Sligo on Sunday would secure a much-anticipated return to Division 3 and a place in the final, which they last reached – and won – in 2019.

“The job is there to be done,” says CJ McGourty. “We’ve got to make sure we take care of that.”

'Sunday's not must-win, but momentum matters'– McGourty 'We're going for eight in a row' says captain Murphy St Kevin's College power into McKee Plate Final

