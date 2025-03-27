Sligo stand between Fermanagh and Division 3 return

Fermanagh Ladies are within touching distance of promotion – but they’ve been here before. Three years in a row, they’ve reached the Division 4 semi-final only to fall short. Now, they have another chance to put that right.

A win over Sligo on Sunday would secure a much-anticipated return to Division 3 and a place in the final, which they last reached – and won – in 2019.

“The job is there to be done,” says CJ McGourty. “We’ve got to make sure we take care of that.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0