Seán Keane to return to Ardhowen Theatre

LOCAL DATES… Seán Keane is set to perform in Enniskillen and Kinawley.

ONE of Ireland’s top and distinguished singers is set to stop off in Fermanagh for what’s expected to be two sold-out performances as he continues to build on his impressive career in music.

Seán Keane, who is recognised as one of the country’s top music artists, will perform at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen and the Kinawley Community Centre over the next few weeks.

The 63-year-old from Galway has been touring Ireland for decades, firstly as a member of popular group ‘Arcady’ alongside his sister Frances Black, before embarking on a solo career.

Known for his distinctive sean-nós singing style, Keane will make his mark in Fermanagh when he performs at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen on Friday, May 2, to his fan’s delight.

It has also been confirmed that he’ll headline a gig at Kinawley Community Centre on June 13.

“Growing up there, Seán was steeped in music and tradition as part of the legendary Keane family of singers and musicians,” a spokesperson for the Ardhowen Theatre said.

“Seán has taken these roots to new places with his unique and penetrating voice and his captivating talent as multi-instrumentalist.

“He and his band have toured with sell out success all over Ireland and Europe and the USA.

“As well as the great vocal and musical talent, any show with Seán Keane is one of warmth, intimacy and a touch of humour,” the Enniskillen venue added.

Some of Ireland’s top music acts are set to showcase their talents at the Ardhowen Theatre.

It has also been confirmed that ‘The Fureys’ will stop off in Fermanagh on February 28 2026 as they begin their ‘Farewell Tour’ after a decorated and hugely successful career in music.

“After an amazing 29 previous concerts here, The Fureys will play their final County Fermanagh concert as part of their ‘Farewell Tour’,” a spokesperson for the Ardhowen Theatre said.

“They’re proud of their UK chart success with songs such as ‘I Will Love You’ and ‘When You Were Sweet Sixteen’ helping to bring Irish folk and traditional music to a new audience.”