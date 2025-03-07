+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineRoslea dangerous driving accused remanded on bail
Enniskillen Magistrates Court

Roslea dangerous driving accused remanded on bail

Posted: 10:13 am March 7, 2025

A 23-year-old man accused of multiple motoring charges including dangerous driving has been remanded on bail.
Ciaran Nolan from Tattenbuddagh Lane, Brookeborough is also accused of failing to stop and report after an accident had occurred in which damage was caused as well as using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Offending is alleged to have occurred on October 4 at Main Street, Roslea.
A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.
District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until March 19.

Related posts:

MLAs cite ‘assembly business’ for SOAS no-show

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:13 am March 7, 2025
Top
Advertisement