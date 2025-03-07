Roslea dangerous driving accused remanded on bail

A 23-year-old man accused of multiple motoring charges including dangerous driving has been remanded on bail.

Ciaran Nolan from Tattenbuddagh Lane, Brookeborough is also accused of failing to stop and report after an accident had occurred in which damage was caused as well as using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on October 4 at Main Street, Roslea.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until March 19.

