Quigley to the ‘four’ as Farm are safe in Division Two

Newtownstewart United…0

Orchard Farm…5

Four goals from Seamus Quigley was the ‘icing on the cake’ for Orchard Farm on Monday night as Shane O’Donnell’s side moved up to sixth in Division Two with an emphatic win at Newtownstewart.

The result also confirmed Lisnaskea Rovers’ relegation to Division Three along with the already doomed Enniskillen Athletic.

Advertisement

O’Donnell was delighted with their 5-0 victory but certainly didn’t take any comfort in seeing his former club Rovers being relegated;

“I suppose we came to get the victory tonight and that’s exactly what the boys have done. They worked really hard and yes it’s been a tough season but we had a full squad to pick from tonight and it clearly showed.

“We are safe now and it’s a case of finishing the league on a winning run. I take absolutely no pleasure in seeing Lisnaskea going down, it’s tough on them as GAA commitments leave it a really impossible situation for them and it’s hard to work with.”

Monday night’s game was over by the half hour mark as Orchard Farm raced into a 3-0 lead. The first of Quigley’s goals arrived after just four minutes following a handball in the penalty area. Quigley stepped up to take the penalty and made no mistake.

The second goal arrived for Orchard Farm on 22 minutes when Rian Bogue played a decisive ball into Tiarnan Elliott and he dispatched it to the net.

Quigley added a third goal six minutes later after captain Scott Armstrong brilliantly won the ball in midfield and played a fine through-ball to the onrushing Quigley, leaving it 3-0 at the break.

The second half was only four minutes old when Quigley grabbed his hat-trick after he headed in a Niall Fee corner.

Advertisement

With the Roslea man in scintillating form, Quigley got his fourth on a night to remember after he glanced in a header from a Niall Bradley throw-in.

Newtownstewart tried hard but never created any clear cut chances, while Farm were full value for their victory which ensures Division Two football next season.