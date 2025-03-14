+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Quartet honoured at annual awards
Well known Irvinestown Wanderers clubman Martin (Fred) Lynch receives his Fermanagh & Western Hall of Fame Award from Management Committe member Paul Cassidy

Quartet honoured at annual awards

Posted: 2:26 pm March 14, 2025

Four key players in local football were honoured at the annual Fermanagh and Western Hall of Fame awards last Friday evening.

Chairman of the Fermanagh and Western Referees’ Association (FWRA), Basil Marshall and Irvinestown Wanderers club stalwart and long serving Fermanagh and Western management committee member Martin ‘Fred’ Lynch were both inducted into the Hall of Fame while Gerry Love, Enniskillen Town United, and Ricky Lyons, Beragh Swifts, both received Merit awards.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

