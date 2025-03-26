+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Police appeal after car set on fire in Irvinestown

Police appeal after car set on fire in Irvinestown

Posted: 8:58 am March 26, 2025

Police in Fermanagh are appealing for witnesses to a car being set on fire last night within the vicinity of Necare Court area of Irvinestown.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight.

Damage was also caused to a nearby property and another vehicle.

A PSNI spokesperson: “If you observed anything suspicious in the area please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number CW11 26/03/25.”

