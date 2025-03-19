Plans to extend Fermanagh school progressing

NEW ERA... Plans are progressing to extend the Portora school building.

ALMOST a decade on and the long-awaited redevelopment of the historic Portora school building could finally get underway, with planners recommending giving the plans the green light.

Since the amalgamation of Portora Royal and the Enniskillen Collegiate in 2016, forming the Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, students and staff have been operating across the two sites.

Over those years work has been happening in the background to plan and design the redevelopment of the former Porota site to create a central campus for the new school.

Now, after many years of hard work, Council planners have recommended granting permission for the redevelopment, which will include an extension and new access and parking facilities.

“The layout proposes a substantial modern extension to the side and rear of the existing school, which is a listed building,” they wrote in their report, due to be delivered to the March meeting of the Council planning committee.

“The proposed extensions will provide a quality and sustainable environment, respectful of the surrounding historical and architectural context and character of the site.

“The site will not be prominent from the main Shore Road, given its private setting. The layout is designed to ensure there is no harm to the amenity, of nearby residents, with no overlooking or overshadowing.”

The report noted the plans would create a new school for Enniskillen Royal Grammar.

“The development includes enhanced educational facilities for 900 pupils, incorporating classrooms, dining areas, and improved access and parking infrastructure,” the report continued.

“It integrates listed buildings, including Portora House and Steele Hall. It is proposed that only visitors and pupils will access the site via the main entrance and school buses and servicing will access the site via a secondary access point.”

The 23-page report stressed the plans were sensitive to the historic and protected nature of the building, which was built in 1777 and expanded over the centuries.

