Plans progressing for Enniskillen aeropark

Enniskillen Airport St Angelo, where a developer is hoping to build an aeropark to attract aviation tourists.

FRESH plans have been submitted to build a new holiday destination at St Angelo Airport, which it is hoped will attract aviation enthusiasts to the area.

A planning application had been submitted this time last year for the development of ten self-catering ‘hanger homes’ a the Enniskillen airport. That plan also included the development of a private clubhouse, as well as an access road and car parking developed at the site.

Now, a fresh application has been submitted covering the same development.

The idea is the brainchild of developer Peter Day, who had previously applied to build a similar aeropark near Portsmouth. Having had that application rejected, he turned his sights on Enniskillen.

Mr Day and his planning consultant previously met with Fermanagh and Omagh councillors, and said the meeting was “very positive”, in contrast to his previous dealings with Fareham Borough Council in England.

Speaking after that previous meeting, local Cllr Roy Crawford gave his backing to the plans.

“I’m very supportive of this – I think it is a fantastic initiative,” he told the ‘Herald.

“The benefits could be people, for example, coming over for golf weekends and feed into the local economy that way while renting their aeropark hangar home as their actual base.

“Also from a tourism perspective, those coming over to stay can spend money in local bars and restaurants which would also be a boost to the local economy.”

